Fans raise questions on Tiger Shroff’s career choices for signing ‘Baaghi 4’

Tiger Shroff, known for his successful debut film “Heropanti” and subsequent action-packed roles in movies like “Baaghi,” has faced criticism for his recent career choices.

Fans expressed disappointment over his collaboration with filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan, as their films, including “Baaghi 3” and the upcoming “Heropanti 2,” failed to impress.

A concerned fan named Khushi took to Twitter, penning a letter to Tiger Shroff, urging him to reconsider his association with Nadiadwala and Khan. The fan emphasized the need for a strong comeback and advised against signing any more Nadiadwala films. The letter garnered attention and was shared by a user named Tigerstan.

Tiger Shroff graciously acknowledged the fan’s concerns, expressing gratitude for the support and promising to take their feedback into account. He assured fans that he would strive to make them proud once again.

Despite recent setbacks, Tiger Shroff’s performance in “War” alongside Hrithik Roshan received acclaim, offering hope for a positive career trajectory. Currently, he has three upcoming projects: the highly-anticipated “Ganapath” starring Kriti Sanon, “Bade Miya Chote Miyan” directed by Ali Abbas Zafar featuring Akshay Kumar, and a film by Jagan Shakti.

Fans eagerly await Tiger Shroff’s response to their expectations and anticipate impactful performances in his upcoming ventures. It remains to be seen how he will address the concerns raised by fans and regain his reputation as a versatile and successful actor.