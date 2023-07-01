Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ reportedly postponed

According to recent reports, the release of Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film “Animal” has been postponed.

The makers had initially announced that the film would hit the screens on August 11th, alongside Akshay Kumar’s “Oh My God 2” and Sunny Deol’s “Gadar 2.” The pre-teaser of “Animal,” which was released recently, received an overwhelming response from audiences.

The film has been generating a tremendous buzz in the Telugu states as well, largely due to the director Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s association with the highly acclaimed debut film “Arjun Reddy.” Initially scheduled for an Independence Day weekend release, it is now being reported that “Animal” will be released towards the end of the year.

Previously, a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of “Animal” went viral on the internet, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol donning matching hats and similar beards. If not for the distinct colored shirts they were wearing (Ranbir in gray and Bobby in black), it would have been challenging to tell them apart. The caption accompanying the photo read, “Ranbir Kapoor with Bobby Deol on the sets of Animal.”

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, “Animal” also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in important roles.