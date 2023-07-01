Nokia and Apple renew long-term patent license agreement for 5G

The Finnish tech company Nokia announced on Friday that it has inked a fresh long-term patent license agreement with Apple, replacing the existing agreement set to expire at the end of 2023.

While specific terms of the deal remain confidential, it encompasses Nokia’s patent innovations in 5G and other cutting-edge technologies.

With the agreement set to take effect from January 2024, Nokia anticipates recognizing revenue related to the deal in accordance with its long-term outlook disclosed in the first quarter. The agreement represents the culmination of Nokia’s substantial investment in research and development, which has amounted to over 140 billion euros, leading to a formidable patent portfolio consisting of approximately 20,000 patents. Notably, more than 5,500 of these patents are deemed essential to 5G technology.

Jenni Lukander, the president of Nokia Technologies, emphasized that the agreement underscores the robustness of Nokia’s patent portfolio and the company’s unwavering commitment to advancing cellular standards and various technological advancements over the decades. The deal signifies a strategic move for both Nokia and Apple, as they navigate the dynamic landscape of the tech industry and position themselves to leverage the potential of 5G and other innovative developments in the future.