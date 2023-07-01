Spotify considers adding full-length music videos to compete with TikTok, YouTube

According to Bloomberg News, Spotify Technology is considering the addition of full-length music videos to its app, a move aimed at competing with TikTok and YouTube.

The streaming platform, already permitting artists to upload looping GIFs alongside music tracks, is now exploring the expansion of its video offerings. While Spotify has not yet responded to requests for comment, sources indicate that discussions with potential partners for this new product have already begun.

With over 100,000 podcasts already incorporating videos, Spotify aims to appeal to the Gen Z demographic and draw them away from YouTube and TikTok’s short-form video platforms. YouTube, in particular, already offers a music streaming service called YouTube Music, which includes music videos. By diversifying its content with full-length music videos, Spotify aims to provide a more immersive experience for its users and further engage them within the app.

This news comes shortly after Spotify’s announcement of a restructuring plan, which includes cutting 200 jobs from its podcast unit. The company is seeking to streamline operations and make strategic adjustments after years of substantial investments. As it continues to evolve its platform, Spotify’s expansion into video content demonstrates its commitment to staying competitive in the rapidly evolving streaming landscape.