WhatsApp introduces QR code feature to transfer chats on new devices

WhatsApp has introduced a convenient and expedited method for transferring chats from an old phone to a new one using QR codes.

In an announcement today, the company revealed that users switching to a new phone with the same operating system can seamlessly transfer their WhatsApp data using a local Wi-Fi connection. To initiate the transfer process, ensure that both devices are powered on and connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

WhatsApp emphasized that this QR code-based method offers enhanced security compared to third-party alternatives. The data transfer occurs exclusively between the two devices over the local network, ensuring encryption and safeguarding the privacy of users’ information.

By introducing this new feature, WhatsApp aims to simplify the process of migrating chat history when transitioning to a different phone. Users no longer need to rely on external applications or services, as the QR code-based method provides a secure and efficient solution within the WhatsApp platform.

This advancement underscores WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing user experience and data security. With the ability to seamlessly transfer chat history, users can conveniently access their conversations and continue their WhatsApp experience on a new device without any hassle or loss of data.