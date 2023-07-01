Vijay Varma and Disha Patani steal the spotlight at Grazia Millennial Awards 2023

The city of Mumbai lit up as the stars descended upon the Grazia Millennial Awards 2023.

The prestigious event witnessed a constellation of celebrities gracing the red carpet, including Uorfi Javed, Vijay Varma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and many more. Each celebrity brought their A-game, flaunting impeccable fashion choices that left everyone in awe. Let’s take a closer look at the best-dressed stars who stole the spotlight at the awards night.

View this post on Instagram

Uorfi Javed, known for her fearless fashion sense, once again turned heads with her innovative style. Drawing inspiration from renowned designers like Loewe, Tom Ford, YSL, and Suneet Varma, Uorfi unveiled a jaw-dropping self-designed bronze-gold breastplate. She paired it with an elegantly-pleated teal-blue saree, a messy top bun, high heels, and striking makeup, creating a truly unforgettable fashion moment.

View this post on Instagram

Vijay Varma exuded sophistication in his all-white ensemble. The Lust Stories 2 actor donned an oversized notch lapel cropped blazer, complete with striking structural details. He combined it with a matching ribbed tank top and straight-fitted pants. The addition of a sleek chain, clean-shaven look, and backswept hairdo added the perfect finishing touches to his monochromatic ensemble.

View this post on Instagram

Disha Patani served a mic drop moment on the red carpet with her sultry hot pink gown. The mesmerizing attire featured noodle straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a midriff-baring cut-out, a thigh-high risque slit, a draped skirt, and a stunning floor-sweeping train. She accentuated the gown with centre-parted wavy locks, matching pink strapped high heels, minimal jewelry, and striking makeup, truly leaving a lasting impression.

View this post on Instagram

Aditya Roy Kapur stood out as one of the best-dressed male celebrities of the night. The star opted for an all-black ensemble with a relaxed-fit blazer, ribbed tank top, and pants. The blazer boasted notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, front button closures, and padded shoulders, while the straight-fitted pants featured a mid-rise waistline. Aditya’s trimmed beard and sleek backswept hairdo added the final touches to his polished look.

View this post on Instagram

Sunny Leone graced the awards show alongside her husband, Daniel Webber, and stole the show in a shimmering embellished notch-lapel blazer paired with matching flared pants. She elevated the suit with a coordinating embellished bralette, a choker necklace, a chic messy updo, dainty earrings, rings, and striking makeup, exuding elegance and charm.

View this post on Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar made a bold statement in a black sleeveless faux leather dress. The figure-hugging silhouette showcased her enviable frame, while the halter neckline, asymmetric hem, and patterned design added a touch of edginess. She completed the look with embellished strappy sandals, statement rings, and earrings. Centre-parted open locks, a nude lip shade, and striking eye makeup perfectly complemented her ensemble.

View this post on Instagram

Sanya Malhotra stole the spotlight with her striking monochrome outfit. The Kathal actor donned a stylish white blouse paired with black pants. The blouse featured exaggerated collars, pearl-embellished front button closures, billowy full-length sleeves, and a snug fit, while the pants boasted a high-rise waist, pearl embellishments on the side, and a flared silhouette. Statement earrings, striking makeup, and a sleek side-parted hairdo completed her chic look.

View this post on Instagram

Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala turned heads in a structured denim strapless top and an asymmetrical denim skirt. The Night Manager 2 actor accentuated the ensemble with a choker necklace, a chic messy updo, bold eye makeup, a nude lip shade, and a captivating aura, adding an element of glamour to the star-studded event.