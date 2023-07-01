SRK’s ‘Jawan’ teaser creates massive buzz among fans

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, “Jawan,” has been the center of attention in the entertainment industry for quite some time.

Although the original release date of June 2nd has passed, fans remain as excited as they were almost a month ago, despite the delay until September 7th. The anticipation and buzz surrounding the film are growing with each passing day.

The success of “Pathaan,” which surpassed the 1000 crore mark at the box office, is expected to further boost the initial hype for “Jawan.” The film’s teaser, which is set to release soon, is expected to lay the foundation for a blockbuster starring Shah Rukh Khan.

According to a source close to the film, the teaser is locked and loaded, ready to be witnessed by eager fans. The source revealed some exciting details, describing the teaser as having all the ingredients to captivate the audience. They stated that “Jawan” has more masala (entertainment) compared to Shah Rukh Khan’s previous film, “Raees.” The actor’s performance is said to be top-notch, and the teaser showcases a darker and broodier side of his character, exceeding expectations.

While “Raees” was a decent film, there were reports that earlier drafts had a darker and less commercial tone, raising hopes for an alternative version of the movie. The source jokingly referred to it as the “#DholakiaCut” and playfully suggested asking the makers to release it.

In Atlee’s vision, Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal has been described as monstrous and is expected to have a tremendous impact on the big screen. The teaser is said to provide enough excitement to elevate expectations without giving away too much. It is predicted to generate a high level of anticipation, functioning almost like a trailer in itself.

The source concluded that the “Jawan” teaser will not only please Shah Rukh Khan fans but also appeal to lovers of mass-masala movies. With expectations already soaring, it’s time to buckle up because the “Mausam” is about to get even more exciting.