Man sets himself on fire, runs 893 feet, breaks two records

In an impressive feat, Jonathan Vero, a 39-year-old French firefighter and professional stuntman, achieved not one but two Guinness World Records.

Clad in a protective suit, he fearlessly set himself on fire and ran a remarkable distance of 893 feet on a track in Haubourdin, without the aid of oxygen, the UPI reported.

His initial 328-feet sprint took a mere 17 seconds, smashing another record for the fastest full body burn 100-meter sprint without oxygen.

Antony Britton, a British man, previously held both records, with a distance of 670 feet and a first 100 meters time of 24.58 seconds.

Vero’s passion for fire has always been evident, as he proudly mentioned to GWR, confessing that he has been enamored with it since his childhood days, and this daring achievement is a testament to his fascination and expertise in handling it.