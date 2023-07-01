Average Pakistani guzzles over 24 liters of oil each year: Report

An average person in Pakistan consumes more than 24 liters of oil per year— leading to potential health risks, according to a new report.

The alarming rate of oil consumption in Pakistan has raised significant health concerns among experts and nutritionists as the country faces a growing health crisis due to the ‘traditional practice of indulging in oil-soaked foods’.

From dishes like Halwa Puri to deep-fried Samosas and Jalebis, many delicacies in the country are known for their indulgence in oil.

While these dishes may be tasty, however frequent use of oil can have detrimental effects on one’s health.

It has been found that overconsumption of oil can increase the risk of heart disease and other related ailments in approximately 40% of the population.

Medical experts emphasize that it’s important to note that fat is not solely found in oil but is also present in other food items, including meat.

Dr. Soumya Ughtar, a Professor of Medicine, has warned about the adverse effects of excessive oil consumption on overall health.

Not only are street vendors selling oil-rich goods, but even in homes, oil is frequently reused multiple times, rather than being used just once.

Nutritionists recommend consuming no more than five tablespoons of oil per day to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Health experts further stress that while deep-fried items may be tempting and flavorful, it is crucial to exercise caution to prevent the onset of various diseases.

The adage “health is wealth” resonates strongly in this context.

It is important to prioritize one’s well-being and make conscious choices regarding oil consumption, ensuring that no one becomes more miserly than themselves when it comes to their health.