OIC, EU join voices against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called an emergency meeting of its executive committee on the issue of desecration of the holy Quran in Sweden.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the emergency meeting will be held in the OIC’s headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The session will discuss the consequences of burning of a copy of the Holy Quran.

In a statement, the OIC said the committee will hold consultation over the measures to be taken against the heinous act.

A collective stand will be adopted on the necessary measures, the OIC spokesperson said.

The European Union has also condemned the desecration of a copy of the holy Quran in Sweden.

In a statement, the EU said the desecration of the Holy Quran is an offensive act.

The EU joins the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its strong rejection of the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran by an individual in Sweden. This act in no way reflects the opinions of the European Union, it stressed.

Burning the Holy Quran or any other holy book is offensive, and disrespectful and a clear act of provocation.

Manifestations of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance have no place in Europe, the EU insisted.

“It is even more deplorable that such act was carried out on the important Muslim celebration of Eid al Adha,” the statement said.

It said the European Union stood for freedom of religion, belief and expression.

The EU continues to stand up for freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression, abroad and at home.

“Now is the time to stand together for mutual understanding and respect and to prevent any further escalation,” it said.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

In a tweet, he said the painful incident has deeply hurt the sentiments of billions of Muslims.

The president said every state must take measures for the prevention of such Islamophobic acts.

He urged the international community to work for promoting inter-faith harmony and dialogue to create tolerance for each other’s religious beliefs and values.

President Alvi also stressed that humanity must move away from acts of senseless hatred and instead unite the world in peace.

Similarly, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan also called the desecration of the Holy Quran on Eid day, with the permission of the Swedish government, “extremely heartbreaking, reprehensible and shameful”.

In a tweet, the senior politician said hurting the sentiments of more than two billion Muslims under the guise of freedom of expression reflects the sick mindset of Western leaders.

“The purpose of such events is to create outrage and anger among Muslims. The West should know that insulting other religions and holy personalities can never be called freedom of expression,” he maintained.

The government of Pakistan and other Muslim governments should not only protest against this heinous act at every international forum, but also take effective measures to prevent such incidents, he stressed.