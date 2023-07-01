Islamabad, New Delhi exchange prisoners’ lists under 2008 agreement

In line with the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, Pakistan on Saturday handed over a list of 308 Indian prisoners in the country to the High Commission of India in Islamabad.

The Indian government also handed over its own list of Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails to the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi.

According to Islamabad’s list, there are 42 Indian civilians and 266 fishermen imprisoned in Pakistani jails.

According to the list provided by New Delhi, there are 417 Pakistanis in Indian jails (343 civilians and 74 fishermen).

“The Government of India has been urged to release and repatriate all those Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen, who have completed their respective sentence and their national status stands confirmed,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Pakistan and India exchange the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on January 1 and July 1, every year. The exchange takes place in pursuance of the Agreement on Consular Access, signed on May 21, 2008.