FM Bilawal leaves for Tokyo today

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is leaving today on a four-day visit to Japan on the invitation of the Tokyo government.

The foreign minister’s visit till July 4 signals the revival of leadership-level contacts with Japan after a considerable hiatus.

During the visit, FM Bilawal will hold delegation-level talks with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi.

He is also likely to call on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida besides holding a meeting with the country’s National Security Advisor Takeo Akiba.

Bilawal will also deliver a talk at the Asian Development Bank Institute, which is a renowned think tank of Japan.

The FM is also expected to interact with senior officials and executives, representing prominent business houses and entities, to discuss import of Pakistani manpower to Japan.

Pakistan and Japan enjoy a long-standing time-tested relationship characterized by warmth, cordiality and commonality of views on issues.