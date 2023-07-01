FM Bilawal arrives in Tokyo on four-day visit

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday arrived in Tokyo for an official visit at the invitation of Japanese government.

Upon arrival, he was received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan Raza Bashir Tarar, officials from Japanese Foreign Ministry and a large number of Pakistan community members.

The foreign minister’s visit till July 4 signals the revival of leadership-level contacts with Japan after a considerable hiatus.

During the visit, FM Bilawal will hold delegation-level talks with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi.

He is also likely to call on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida besides holding a meeting with the country’s National Security Advisor Takeo Akiba.

Bilawal will also deliver a talk at the Asian Development Bank Institute, which is a renowned think tank of Japan.

The FM is also expected to interact with senior officials and executives, representing prominent business houses and entities, to discuss import of Pakistani manpower to Japan.

Pakistan and Japan enjoy a long-standing time-tested relationship characterized by warmth, cordiality and commonality of views on issues.