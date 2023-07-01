President Alvi condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

President Dr Arif Alvi has strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

In a tweet, he said the painful incident has deeply hurt the sentiments of billions of Muslims.

The president said every state must take measures for the prevention of such Islamophobic acts.

He urged the international community to work for promoting inter-faith harmony and dialogue to create tolerance for each other’s religious beliefs and values.

President Alvi also stressed that humanity must move away from acts of senseless hatred and instead unite the world in peace.