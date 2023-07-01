Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

President Alvi condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Arif Alvi says every state must take measures for prevention of such Islamophobic acts
Samaa Web Desk Jul 01, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: file
Photo: file

President Dr Arif Alvi has strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

In a tweet, he said the painful incident has deeply hurt the sentiments of billions of Muslims.

The president said every state must take measures for the prevention of such Islamophobic acts.

He urged the international community to work for promoting inter-faith harmony and dialogue to create tolerance for each other’s religious beliefs and values.

President Alvi also stressed that humanity must move away from acts of senseless hatred and instead unite the world in peace.

stockholm

sweden

quran

President Dr Arif Alvi

Desecration of holy Quran

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular