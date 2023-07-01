Eid-ul-Adha generates economic activity of Rs500bn

Despite higher prices of the sacrificial animals Eid-ul-Adha generated a staggering economic activity of around Rs 500 billion this year.

According to Agha Saiddain, the President of Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA), the country has witnessed significant business growth during this auspicious occasion.

President Agha expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the leather industry during Eid-ul-Adha.

“We have witnessed tremendous success this year, with more than 500 billion worth of business conducted during the festival,” he stated.

Despite several challenges, the Indian market still relies on Pakistani leather, he added.

Mr. Agha highlighted the potential for financial growth, emphasizing that around 6 billion in funds would be collected on Eid alone.

A total of 5.5 to 6.5 million sacrificial animals — including 2 to 2.5 million cows, 3.5 to 4 million goats, up to 1 million sheep, and 100,000 camels.

Globally, Pakistan is the second-largest leather producer.

The leather industry plays a vital role in Pakistan’s economy, and the substantial revenue generated during Eid-ul-Adha further highlights its significance.

Many people in rural areas dedicate significant time and resources to nurturing animals, which are later sold in cities, allowing them to earn a substantial income. As a result, a considerable amount is transferred from urban centers to the rural economy, creating a positive impact on local livelihoods.

The economic impact of Eid-ul-Adha extends beyond the sale of animals and the leather industry.

The festival also drives increased consumer spending, particularly on clothing, food, and gifts.