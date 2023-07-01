Jailer among 3 police officers suspended over Chaman prison break

A search operation is underway to find the 17 dangerous criminals who escaped from the Chaman police sub-jail two days ago.

The police have claimed to have re-arrested one of the prisoners, while the police department has suspended three police officers, including the jailer, and initiated an inquiry against them.

On Thursday, one prisoner was killed and two others injured when unidentified armed men attacked a sub-jail in the Chaman city of Balochistan.

As a result of the attack on the sub-jail located on Taj Road, a policeman was also injured and 17 inmates sentenced for heinous crimes escaped.

According to police, the injured policemen and prisoners were shifted to Civil Hospital. They had also claimed to be on a lookout for the escaped prisoners.

Authorities said that on Thursday morning, policemen were opening the doors to the lock-up for prayers in barrack number four of the sub-jail on Taj Road when the prisoners attacked the policeman.

The suspects snatched the weapons and keys from the officials. They also fired at the lock-up and later the lock of the main gate, and also broke the rest of the locks of the jail.

Upon resistance, the inmates opened fire on a police officer and injured him. In retaliatory fire, one suspect was killed and two others injured, while 17 prisoners named in serious cases escaped.