No sign of violence on any of 4 bodies found in Gujranwala: health official

The preliminary investigation into the discovery of bodies of four youths in a car in Gujranwala the previous day has been completed.

According to the health COO, there were no signs of violence on any of the bodies.

The station house officer said that when the police reached the spot, they found the windows of the vehicle shut and its engine switched on.

The mobiles, wallets and valuables were still on the bodies, and there was no suspicion of any robbery, the police reported.

Their cause of death could be the consumption of a poisonous substance or suffocation, they added.

The police also said that the families of the victims have not registered a case into the incident, adding that the cause of death would be determined only after a forensic report.

The health official said samples from the stomachs of the bodies have been sent for a forensic test.

On Friday, bodies of four youths were found in a car in the Chan da Qila area of Gujranwala.

Police said among the deceased were two brothers and two cousins.

The deceased were identified as Zain, Daniyal, Afaq and Shahriyar, according to the police.

The bodies were shifted to the hospital for postmortem, while the police started an investigation.