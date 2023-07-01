India bus fire kills 25, injures eight

At least 25 people have been killed while eight others sustained injuries when a passenger bus caught fire in western India early Saturday, police and officials said.

According to details, the unfortunate incident occurred in the Buldana district in Maharashtra state at around 1:35 am.

The ill-fated bus was travelling from Nagpur to Pune.

“We have recovered dead bodies of 25 persons. Eight others are injured,” said a senior police officer.

“The majority of deaths were caused due to burning,” he said, adding that the injured had been transported to a hospital.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the bus hit a divider and caught fire. “The fuel tank of the bus caught fire in the accident,” according to authorities. However, an investigation is underway to find the cause of the accident.

The state’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted separate tweets expressing sorrow, and said they would pay support to each victim’s family – amounting to 700,000 Indian rupees.