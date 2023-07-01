48 killed in Kenya road accident

At least 48 people have been killed after a truck – carrying a shipping container – lost control and rammed into several vehicles and pedestrians at a busy junction in western Kenya.

As per authorities, the lorry apparently veered off the road and ploughed into more than six vehicles on Friday evening.

Footage of the accident’s aftermath showed the twisted wreckages of cars and motorbikes alongside damaged minibuses and trucks.

“I saw a speeding oncoming trailer. I swerved and escaped hitting him head-on. The person who was behind me thought I wanted to buy something. He overtook me and that is when he was hit. The trailer went off the road and hit other vehicles,” said witness, a driver.

“I saw about 20 bodies with my own eyes. There were other bodies that were under the vehicle,” he added.

The accident is one of the most deadly on Kenya’s roads in recent years.

In 2022, at least 34 people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley.