Punjab halts treatment of heart ailments at private hospitals on health card

Until it is determined who is deserving and needy in Punjab, heart surgeries, including insertion of stents, on health cards at private hospitals have been halted for an indefinite period.

The insurance company concerned has stopped all private hospitals of Punjab from providing treatment from July 1.

According to a notification, heart patients will not be offered any kind of treatment on health cards at private hospitals of the province.

The Punjab government has recommended charging all heart patients 30% of the treatment cost.

Until the deserving people of Punjab are identified, cardiac services on the health card will not be offered to anyone.

The notification stressed that after July 1, any private hospital that provides treatment of heart ailments will not be compensated.