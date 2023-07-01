Oscar-winning American actor Alan Arkin dies at 89

American actor Alan Arkin, who won an Oscar and a Bafta for his role as the outrageous grandad in the film Little Miss Sunshine, has passed away. He was 89.

His death was confirmed by his sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony in a statement, saying: “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed”.

Born in 1934 in New York, Arkin was descended from Jewish immigrants to the US.

In 1963, Arkin made an impact as an actor on Broadway – winning a Tony for the lead role in Enter Laughing in 1963.

He then secured his first major film role in war comedy The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming, for which he was nominated for a best actor Oscar.

He followed that up with the villain role in the Audrey Hepburn thriller Wait Until Dark, and the lead in Carson McCullers adaptation The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter – for which he received another best actor Oscar nomination.

During a screen and stage career that spanned seven decades, Arkin appeared in Ben Affleck’s Oscar-winning Argo.