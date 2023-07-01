Six terrorists killed in separate operations held in Tank, N Waziristan

The security forces on Friday killed six active terrorists involved in various hostile and terror activities against the forces and innocent civilians amid successful operations in Tank and North Waziristan districts.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an exchange of fire took place between the army troops and terrorists in the general area of Manzai, Tank District on the night of June 29-30.

The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly, three of them were sent to hell.

The forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists.

In another fierce encounter between the troops and terrorists in the general area of Razmak, North Waziristan District, three more terrorists were sent to hell.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces as well as the killing of innocent citizens.

The sanitisation of the areas were being carried out to trace and eliminate other terrorists, if any, ISPR said.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to the army troops to eliminate the menace of terrorism, it added.