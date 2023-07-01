Government slashes LPG prices by Rs 19.45 per kg

In a significant move to provide relief to the public on the occasion of Eid, the federal government has substantially reduced in LPG prices.

As per the notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), the price of LPG has been reduced by Rs 19.45 per kilogramme.

Starting from July 1, consumers will benefit from the new reduced price of LPG, which now stands at Rs 19.45 per kilogramme. Consequently, the price of an 11.8 kg LPG cylinder for consumers has been adjusted from Rs 2,321.67 to Rs 2,092.13.

The Ogra notification also states that the producer price of LPG has been reduced to Rs 19.45 per kilogram, resulting in a decrease in the price of an 11.8 kg LPG cylinder for producers from Rs 1,834.33 to Rs 1,604.79.

This move by the federal government aims to alleviate the financial burden on consumers and offers relief in LPG prices on Eid-ul-Azha.