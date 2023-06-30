Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money

Govt increases diesel by Rs7.5 per liter

Petrol price remains unchanged for the next fortnight
Samaa TV Jun 30, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The federal government on Friday announced an increase in diesel price by Rs7.50 per liter while maintaining the current price of petrol for the following two weeks.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar shared the upgraded rates of petroleum products in a video statement.

In an effort to minimize the burden on the public, the finance minister stated that the price of petrol will remain unchanged, ensuring stability in its cost.

Dar went on to say that the decision to adjust the prices was reached after consultations with the prime minister, taking into consideration the recommendations put forth by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) to keep the prices as low as possible.

He said, “These revised prices will come into effect from midnight tonight and will be applicable for the next 15-day period.”

It is worth noting that the Ogra had submitted the proposed petroleum product prices for the next fortnight to the Ministry of Finance. The government’s intention to provide relief to the people is evident through this decision.

Ishaq Dar

petroleum prices

petrol price Pakistan

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular