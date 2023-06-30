Govt increases diesel by Rs7.5 per liter

The federal government on Friday announced an increase in diesel price by Rs7.50 per liter while maintaining the current price of petrol for the following two weeks.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar shared the upgraded rates of petroleum products in a video statement.

In an effort to minimize the burden on the public, the finance minister stated that the price of petrol will remain unchanged, ensuring stability in its cost.

Dar went on to say that the decision to adjust the prices was reached after consultations with the prime minister, taking into consideration the recommendations put forth by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) to keep the prices as low as possible.

He said, “These revised prices will come into effect from midnight tonight and will be applicable for the next 15-day period.”

It is worth noting that the Ogra had submitted the proposed petroleum product prices for the next fortnight to the Ministry of Finance. The government’s intention to provide relief to the people is evident through this decision.