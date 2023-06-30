Lust Stories 2 director spills the beans on Vijay Varma and Tamannaah’s love story

The eagerly anticipated release of “Lust Stories 2” on Netflix has garnered attention from viewers. The film features four intriguing stories, each skillfully directed by Amit Sharma, R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, and Konkana Sen Sharma. With a star-studded ensemble cast including Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Tillotama Shome, and Amruta Subhash, the film promises an enthralling cinematic experience. Recently, the directors sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, addressing various burning questions related to their trending show.

During the interview, Sujoy Ghosh was questioned about the transformation of the ‘lust story’ between Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma into a love story. Sujoy playfully mentioned that they were the only two willing participants, before admitting he was joking. Amit Sharma humorously added that Sujoy even matched their ‘Kudnli’ with a pundit before casting them in his short story. R Balki chimed in, stating that Sujoy created the love story himself. Sujoy then elaborated, explaining that it happened organically as he had previously worked with Vijay on a film and Tamannaah on another project. Both actors expressed their desire to work together, and upon receiving the script, they were intrigued. Tamannaah had some queries, which Vijay answered, and thus, their journey began.

Tamannaah and Vijay have attracted significant attention for their segment in “Lust Stories 2.” The fact that their on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life romance has further piqued the interest of prospective viewers, leaving them eager to watch the film and discover what sparked their connection.

Apart from Sujoy’s story, the other segments have also garnered praise for the delicate handling of a sensitive topic that remains taboo for many. The creators’ careful approach has been applauded by audiences appreciating the thoughtful portrayal of such subject matter.