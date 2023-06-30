Justin and Hailey Bieber’s date night spotlights their love and style

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, known for their high-profile relationship, continue to make headlines as they step out together in California. The couple, who recently returned from a trip to New York City, enjoyed a romantic date night in Santa Monica.

Justin and Hailey chose the popular restaurant Giorgio Baldi for their dinner outing. Hand in hand, they made their way into the eatery, attracting attention from onlookers and paparazzi.

Their fashion choices also garnered attention, as they both sported casual ensembles. Opting for matching gray sweatshirts, Justin, the 29-year-old Peaches singer, layered his over a light blue shirt and paired it with light blue denim pants. He added a touch of style with a camouflage cap and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber paired her sweatshirt with a pleated black micro-mini skirt. Complementing her outfit were a woven brown shoulder bag, block-heeled shoes, and fashionable dark sunglasses.