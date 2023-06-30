PM Shehabz meets Punjab Governor
Discusses overall provincial law and order, and political situation in the country
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman at the Governor House.
During the meeting, they discussed the overall provincial law and order, and political situation in the country.
Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and PM’s Special Assitant Tariq Bajwa were also present in the meeting.
