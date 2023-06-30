Watch Live
PM Shehabz meets Punjab Governor

Discusses overall provincial law and order, and political situation in the country
Samaa Web Desk Jun 30, 2023
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman at the Governor House.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall provincial law and order, and political situation in the country.

Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and PM’s Special Assitant Tariq Bajwa were also present in the meeting.

PM Shehbaz Sharif

Governor Punjab

