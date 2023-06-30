Fatal accident: Car-bus collision leaves seven dead and dozens injured

In a tragic incident near Moro in Naushahro Feroze, a collision between a car and a bus resulted in the loss of seven lives and left 20 people injured.

The head-on collision occurred at a location two miles away from Moro, leading to a devastating outcome.

Following the accident, emergency measures were swiftly put into action at Moro Hospital. The deceased individuals, as well as the injured passengers, were promptly transferred to Nawabshah and Naushahro Feroze Civil Hospitals, and Moro Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Among the victims, there were children and women, whose identities are yet to be established.

According to the police, the passenger coach was en route from Lahore to Karachi when the unfortunate incident took place near Moro.

The injured driver of the car has been identified as Tehsildar Ejaz Ahmed Barro from Kashmore, tragically losing his entire family in the collision.