FM Bilawal to pay a four-day visit to Japan from July 1

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to pay a four-day visit to Japan from July 1-4, at the invitation of the Japanese government.

The Foreign Minister’s visit signals the revival of leadership level contacts with Japan after a considerable hiatus.

During the visit, the foreign minister will hold delegation-level talks with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi.

He will also be calling on the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida and hold a meeting with the National Security Advisor of Japan Takeo Akiba.

The foreign minister will deliver a talk at the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), which is a renowned think tank in Japan.

He is also expected to interact with senior officials and executives representing prominent business houses and entities related to the import of Pakistani manpower to Japan.

Pakistan and Japan enjoy a long-standing time-tested relationship characterized by warmth, cordiality and commonality of views on issues.