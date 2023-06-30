Pakistan saved from default, China played key role in it: Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the talks with the IMF were going on for a long time, which drew to a very positive conclusion on Friday.

The PM said this while addressing a press conference at the Governor House in Lahore after an event held regarding the fresh stand-by agreement with the foreign lender.

“I pray that the problems facing Pakistan end,” PM Sharif said at the outset.

Until 2018, he said, Pakistan was on the path of development under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

“Even our worst critics do not have the courage to comment anything against it,” Shehbaz stressed.

Pakistan was among the countries with the fastest economic improvement in 2018, he said further, adding the country was progressing along with other nations.

“Then, Imran Niazi was imposed on the country through the worst rigging,” he remarked.

The previous government flouted the IMF agreement, and damaged relations with international institutions, the PM lamented.

The present coalition government signed an LNG agreement with Azerbaijan, and tried to improve the economic situation of the country, but a deliberate attempt was made to create instability in Pakistan and foreign organizations were told not to help Pakistan.

Several rounds of talks were held with the IMF MD and Pakistan fulfilled all the conditions of the foreign lender. The MD was told that political future was put at stake.

The PM said: “We pray that this is the last agreement with the IMF. Pakistan has knocked at the IMF’s door several times.”

The government made tough decisions to ensure Pakistan’s economic stability. China saved Pakistan from default in the last three months, he declared, adding the friendly country played a central role in this regard.

Saudi Arabia fulfilled its promise to provide $2 billion and the UAE $1 billion, PM Sharif shared, adding Pakistan has been saved from the threat of a default.

The PM also told the presser that the Sri Lankan president helped Pakistan on the IMF issue.

He further said the purpose of the May 9 incident was to destroy Pakistan, adding the day also exposed many notorious elements.

The army chief also helped a lot in completing the IMF loan program, the PM said, adding Pakistan’s economic plan has been prepared. Work will need to be done in agriculture and IT sectors, the Master Plan will lead to four million employment opportunities.

Ishaq Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar claimed that the IMF was convinced in the last 10 days. “We wanted the IMF program not to exceed nine months,” he added.

The IMF asked Pakistan to meet the target of $6 billion, the minister said, adding when the prime minister asked the Fund to extend the deal by a couple of months, it was rejected.

Dar further said the PM told him if the IMF program did not materialize they will withdraw the taxes imposed in the budget.

Pakistan could not complete the IMF’s 22 programs, the minister said, adding the country faced huge financial losses during the previous government. “Record loans were sought during the previous rule,” he claimed.