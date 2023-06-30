PM raises salaries of FC to the Pakistan Army’s level

In some great news for the officers and officials of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) on the occasion of Eidul Azha, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the force’s salaries will be on a par with those of Pakistan Army personnel.

The prime minister made the announcement on Thursday during his visit to Parachinar on the Pak-Afghan border.

There was a difference between the salaries of FC personnel as compared to those of the Pakistan Army’s, which the prime minister announced to abolish.

The PM took this step in recognition of the FC’s services and sacrifices for the nation.