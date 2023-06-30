Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

PM raises salaries of FC to the Pakistan Army’s level

Announcement made on Thursday during PM's visit to Parachinar on Pak-Afghan border
Usman Khan Jun 30, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: Radio Pakistan
Photo: Radio Pakistan

In some great news for the officers and officials of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) on the occasion of Eidul Azha, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the force’s salaries will be on a par with those of Pakistan Army personnel.

The prime minister made the announcement on Thursday during his visit to Parachinar on the Pak-Afghan border.

There was a difference between the salaries of FC personnel as compared to those of the Pakistan Army’s, which the prime minister announced to abolish.

The PM took this step in recognition of the FC’s services and sacrifices for the nation.

Pakistan Army

fc

salaries

Eid ul Adha

Eid al Adha

prime minister shehbaz sharif

Frontier Constabulary

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular