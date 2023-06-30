PM Shehbaz to attend India-hosted SCO virtual summit on July 4

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State, being held in India in a videoconference format, on July 4.

According to the Foreign Office, the prime minister was extended the invitation to attend the SCO-CHS meeting by his Indian counterpart, in his capacity as the current chair of the SCO, according to a PM Office statement.

At the forthcoming CHS, the highest forum of the SCO, the leaders would deliberate on important global and regional issues and chart the future direction of cooperation among SCO member states, the FO said.

This year, the SCO-CHS would also welcome Iran as a new member of the organisation.

The prime minister’s participation in the CHS illustrates the high importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO, as an important forum for regional security and prosperity, and enhanced engagement with the region.