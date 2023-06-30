Sweden Quran burning: Imran Khan ‘strongly’ condemns ‘loathsome’ act

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has “strongly” condemned the “hate-filled Islamophobic crime” of burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

In a tweet posted on Friday morning, Imran Khan called the act “loathsome”, which was “sanctioned” by the Swedish police.

“Such a hate-filled act serves no purpose beyond causing anger and deep hurt to Muslims across the world. Swedish govt should recall the UNGA Resolution… and also realise that freedom of speech in no way allows absolute freedom simply to cause hurt to others,” he tweeted.

The PTI chairman added that no freedom for one individual is absolute, which he said has been made clear in the EU Human Rights Convention, including in Article 9.

Imran also attached with his tweet, a copy of the resolution adopted at the United Nations General Assembly in March 2022 regarding observation of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.