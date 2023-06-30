PM lauds Dar and team, thanks IMF MD over funding deal

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed pleasure at the finalization of a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

Following a formal announcement of the nine-month $3 billion stand-by arrangement, the PM tweeted that the deal will help strengthen Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, enable Pakistan to achieve economic stability, and put the country on the path of sustainable economic growth.

He also appreciated the “efforts and hard work” of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his team for achieving this outcome.

The PM also thanked IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and her team for their cooperation and collaboration, especially during last week.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal called the IMF deal good news for the nation, saying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s diplomacy played an important role.

In a tweet, he said the IMF agreement is a treatment for the country’s economic challenges.

He remarked that the entire nation will have to work hard to get the economy out of the clutches of permanent dependence on foreign aid.

The 5E framework has a permanent solution to the economic problems, he said, adding that exports, digital Pakistan, water and food security, affordable energy and equitable and sustainable development were the national objectives of the 5E Framework.

Pakistan can become a trillion-dollar economy by 2035. “Our youth are a greater force than the nuclear power,” he maintained.

Equipping the youth with education and modern skills is the safest investment, he stressed.

The IMF agreement will stabilize the rupee, attract foreign investment and bring inflation under control, the minister believed.

PM, FM presser

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the prime minister and finance minister will address a press conference on the finalization of the IMF deal at 4pm today.

The PM is expected to take the nation into confidence on the IMF agreement.

Event in Lahore

Moreover, an event related to the agreement with the IMF is scheduled to be held in Lahore today.

The event is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Sharif and Finance Minister Dar. The State Bank governor and the finance secretary are also likely to attend the event.

Finance Ministry officials say the event will be held at Governor House, Lahore.