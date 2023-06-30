Taco tours offer visitors a taste of Mexico City

A car repair shop that doubles as a taco restaurant, El Vilsito has become just one of the many popular stops on Mexico City’s food tours, which attract thousands of hungry tourists each year.

At the foodie hotspot, a thin wall separates the cooks in their aprons from the mechanics in grease-covered overalls.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this before. It’s totally unique to here,” said Rebeca de Avila, a visitor from the United States.

She immersed herself in the city through one of its signature dishes – tacos al pastor – thin slices of marinated pork, pineapple, onion and cilantro served on small tortillas.

Located in the Narvarte neighborhood, El Vilsito stands out from Mexico City’s many other taco stands and restaurants – which according to industry figures number around 2,800.

“It’s a place that one could never have imagined – something completely different in the daytime from what it is at night,” said de Avila’s husband, Christian.

In the morning, mechanics tinker under car hoods.

At around noon, a metal curtain is raised and a large door swings open in a corner of the workshop, revealing an eating area.

Next to the tables and chairs is the kitchen, where employees prepare hundreds of kilos (pounds) of meat each day.

“People ask if we use the oil from the workshop for the tacos and I tell them ‘no way!’” Ismael Ortigosa, one of the restaurant’s managers, said with a smile.

Another common question is if the mechanics moonlight as cooks – again, he added, the answer is “no.”

By nightfall, the place is packed with diners.

“They leave as if they had discovered something totally different,” said Tonalli Palomino, a food tour guide.

In a country that receives millions of foreign tourists each year, gastronomy tours have become a thriving part of the economy.

“The objective is to share a bit of our culture, history and food that is considered authentic,” Palomino said.