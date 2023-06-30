Bodies of four youths found in car in Gujranwala

The bodies of four youths have been found in a car in the Chan da Qila area of Gujranwala.

Police said among the deceased were two brothers and two cousins.

The deceased have been identified as Zain, Daniyal, Afaq and Shahriyar, according to the police.

The bodies were shifted to the hospital for postmortem, while the police started an investigation.

Meanwhile, in Faisalabad, four people were killed in firing on a car.

Police say the four deceased included a man and his daughter.

Moreover, four people, including two women, were also injured in the incident, the police added.

They also said that the firing incident seemed to be the result of an old enmity, adding that an investigation is under way.