Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 3AM | SAMAA TV | 30th June 2023 Samaa News Headlines 3AM | SAMAA TV | 30th June 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 3AM | SAMAA TV | 30th June 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Pakistan anticipates receiving $2.6 billion, under staff-level agreement with IMF Sessions judge, two sons drown in Sohawa dam PM deeply disturbed by the desecration of Quran in Sweden, calls for swift action Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular ‘Dollar can plummet against Pakistani rupee’ amid likelihood of IMF deal Diablo 4 Season 1 unleashes new content, battle pass excitement Mark your calendars: How many holidays on Eid-ul-Adha?