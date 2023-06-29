Sessions judge, two sons drown in Sohawa dam

In a tragic incident, Sessions Judge Patooki Raja Mubin, along with his two children and brother-in-law, lost their lives due to drowning in a dam.

The unfortunate incident took place in Tehsil Suhawa of Jhelum, turning the joyous occasion of Eid into profound sadness for the family.

Reports suggest that Raja Mubin, accompanied by his children and sister-in-law, went for a bath in the dam. However, the outing took a tragic turn when all four individuals drowned in the dam.

The local authorities, including the Sohawa police, were alerted about the incident. Rescue efforts were immediately initiated, and the bodies of Raja Mubin, his two children, and sister-in-law were recovered from the dam.

The exact circumstances leading to the drowning incident are still under investigation.