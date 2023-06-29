US President felicitates Muslims on Eid-ul-Adha
United States President Joe Biden has congratulated Muslims in the country and around the world on Eid-ul-Adha
In a statement by the White House, US President said Muslim community leaders will come together to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha at the White House for the first time this year, hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff.
In his statement, emphasizing compassion, empathy and mutual respect, Biden also referred to the Hajj ritual performed during Eid-ul-Adha.
