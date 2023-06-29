Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Global

US President felicitates Muslims on Eid-ul-Adha

United States President Joe Biden has congratulated Muslims in the country and around the world on Eid-ul-Adha
Samaa Web Desk Jun 29, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

United States President Joe Biden has congratulated Muslims in the country and around the world on Eid-ul-Adha

In a statement by the White House, US President said Muslim community leaders will come together to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha at the White House for the first time this year, hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff.

In his statement, emphasizing compassion, empathy and mutual respect, Biden also referred to the Hajj ritual performed during Eid-ul-Adha.

hajj

Joe Biden

Eid ul Adha

Muslims

US President

Hajj 2023

Eid greetings

Eidul Azha 2023

eid 2023

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular