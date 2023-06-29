Low-level flooding on Chashma Barrage, departments on high-alert

Chashma Barrage in Sindh was flooded after the recent rainfalls in Punjab, the water level of the link bank canals might also rise, and thus the departments were instructed to stay on high alert to control the situation as needed.

Punjab’s weather for the next 48 hours would be partly cloudy and humid. Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, and Galyat might receive heavy rains.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) while generating a high-alert also mentioned the risk of flooding in Chashma Barrage.

As per the given alert, due to heavy rains and storms weak infrastructures, might be affected.