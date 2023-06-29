Watch Live
Pakistan

Low-level flooding on Chashma Barrage, departments on high-alert

Amid recent rains in Punjab, Chashma Barrage in Sindh faced low-level flooding. Relevant departments were instructed to stay on high-alert
Samaa Web Desk Jun 29, 2023
Chashma Barrage in Sindh was flooded after the recent rainfalls in Punjab, the water level of the link bank canals might also rise, and thus the departments were instructed to stay on high alert to control the situation as needed.

Punjab’s weather for the next 48 hours would be partly cloudy and humid. Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, and Galyat might receive heavy rains.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) while generating a high-alert also mentioned the risk of flooding in Chashma Barrage.

As per the given alert, due to heavy rains and storms weak infrastructures, might be affected.

