Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو

PM Shehbaz, Azerbaijan President exchange Eid greetings, review ties

The prime minister extended his best wishes to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan
Samaa Web Desk Jun 29, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday held a telephone call with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and felicitated him on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The prime minister extended his best wishes to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

Appreciating the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during his visit to Baku earlier this month, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that important engagements at the various bilateral levels were being coordinated in the wake of decisions taken during the visit.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to the President to visit Pakistan which he most graciously accepted.

Pakistan

President

pmln

prime minister

azerbaijan

Eid ul Adha

prime minister shehbaz sharif

PM Shehbaz Sharif

Eid greetings

Eidul Azha 2023

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

eid 2023

Ilham Aliyev

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Most Popular