Snapchat+ subscription surpasses 4 million paid subscribers in first year

Snapchat announced today that its Snapchat+ subscription service has reached an impressive milestone of 4 million paid subscribers within its first year since launch. Alongside this achievement, the company also revealed two upcoming features exclusive to subscribers.

The first feature, titled “Expressive Chat Messages,” allows users to send messages in larger font sizes, enhancing the visual impact of their communication. The second new feature, “Custom Chat Colors,” enables users to personalize the color of their name in chats. By default, Snapchat displays names in red, but subscribers will soon have the freedom to choose their preferred hue for chat interactions.

This latest milestone follows Snapchat’s announcement in April that the subscription service had garnered 3 million paid users. Since its introduction in June 2022, Snapchat+ reached the 1 million subscriber mark in August and the 2 million mark in February.

While the subscription service demonstrates consistent growth, the current number of subscribers still represents only a fraction of the app’s 375 million daily active users.

Since its inception, Snapchat+ has introduced several notable features, including the AI-powered chatbot “My AI.” Although initially exclusive to subscribers, the company eventually made the chatbot available to all users. However, Snapchat announced exclusive perks for subscribers, including a new generative AI functionality that allows Snapchat+ subscribers to send Snaps of their activities and receive a generative Snap in return from the in-app chatbot.

Priced at $3.99 per month, Snapchat+ grants subscribers access to experimental and pre-release features, custom app themes, unique app icons, the ability to prioritize their #1 BFF, and more. The subscription service is currently available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.