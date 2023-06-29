Beats Studio pro-over-ear headphones set for July launch

Rumours indicate that Apple-owned Beats is preparing to release a new set of over-ear headphones called Beats Studio Pro in the near future.

While the company hasn’t officially disclosed any information about the upcoming headphones, tipster Myke Hurley leaked the launch date during a recent episode of Relay FM’s Connected podcast.

The highly anticipated headphones are expected to debut next month, boasting specifications that outperform Apple’s AirPods Max, including an extended battery life. The price tag for the Beats Studio Pro is reportedly set at $349.

During the podcast, leaker Myke Hurley revealed that the Beats Studio Pro would be unveiled on July 19. He also disclosed details about the available color options, which include Black, Navy, Sandstone, and Deep Brown. Additionally, leaked information found on the internet provides insights into the headphones’ features, drivers, and battery life.

According to an unnamed source cited by 9to5Mac, the upcoming Beats Studio Pro will incorporate two custom 40 mm drivers and an integrated digital processor, offering superior audio quality compared to the Beats Studio3.

The headphones will feature active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and spatial audio support, including dynamic head tracking and personalized spatial audio.

Furthermore, the Beats Studio Pro will support both USB-C connectivity and a 3.5 mm headphone jack, with these options likely to be included as in-box accessories. The report also mentions three distinct listening modes: Beats signature profile, entertainment profile, and conversation profile, which can be accessed when connected via the USB-C cable.

Additional leaked details shed light on a custom-designed Beats chip aimed at enhancing cross-platform compatibility with iOS and Android devices. The headphones are expected to support Google Fast Pair, Find My device functionality, over-the-air updates, and more.

The report further claims that the Beats Studio Pro will provide up to 40 hours of total playback time with active noise cancellation disabled, a notable improvement compared to the 20-hour listening time of Apple’s AirPods Max.

Leaked information about the Beats Studio Pro also includes insights into the design, which is likely to bear similarities to the Studio3 headphones, with an estimated weight of 260g.