Apple Faces EU antitrust charge over app store policies in closed hearing

Tech giant Apple will present its case in a closed hearing on Friday to counter a revised antitrust charge by the European Union (EU) related to allegations of impeding music streaming competitors like Spotify from informing users about alternative purchasing options outside of its App Store.

The hearing, held in Brussels, will involve Apple presenting its arguments to senior officials from the European Commission and national competition agencies. Earlier this year, EU antitrust enforcers strengthened their case against Apple’s “anti-steering obligations,” which restrict app developers from directing users to external purchasing options. However, the Commission dropped a previous charge concerning Apple’s mandatory use of its in-app payment system.

The Commission argues that Apple’s anti-steering obligations violate EU rules against unfair trading conditions, introducing a relatively new legal argument within an antitrust case. Apple has strongly contested the claims, emphasizing that the case originated from a complaint by Spotify in 2019. The tech giant points out that Spotify holds a dominant market share in Europe, while Apple Music trails behind in third or fourth place in most EU countries.

Apple’s defense also highlights the company’s revised rules, which now allow reader apps like Spotify and Netflix to include website links for user sign-ups and payments, enabling developers to bypass Apple’s contentious 30% App Store fee. Reader apps typically provide content such as e-books, videos, and music that require payment upon sign-up.

Spotify, which will be present at the hearing, has urged the Commission to expedite its decision-making process. The European executive body refrained from commenting on the oral hearing or its date.