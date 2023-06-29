OpenAI faces lawsuit alleging theft of personal information for profit-driven AI training

A group of anonymous individuals has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, accusing the company of stealing large amounts of personal information for profit-driven purposes.

The lawsuit, seeking class-action status, alleges that OpenAI violated privacy laws by secretly scraping 300 billion words from the internet, including personal information obtained without consent. The plaintiffs, identified only by initials due to fear of backlash, are described by their occupations or interests and estimated potential damages of $3 billion.

The lawsuit claims that OpenAI engaged in theft by using private information, including that of children, from hundreds of millions of internet users to train its popular chatbot program and other products. The plaintiffs argue that OpenAI disregarded established protocols for the purchase and use of personal information. The lawsuit also names Microsoft as a defendant, as the company plans to invest a significant amount of money in OpenAI.

OpenAI is accused of conducting a clandestine web-scraping operation and violating terms of service agreements, state and federal privacy laws, and property laws. The lawsuit includes claims of invasion of privacy, larceny, unjust enrichment, and violations of the Electronic Communications Privacy Act. The plaintiffs allege that OpenAI illegally accessed personal data to gain an advantage in the “AI arms race.”

The lawsuit highlights the concerns surrounding privacy and misinformation in generative AI applications like ChatGPT. While OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, has called for AI regulation, the focus of the lawsuit is on how OpenAI obtained the data used to develop its products.

The plaintiffs not only seek monetary damages and representation for the allegedly harmed individuals but also request a temporary freeze on commercial access to and further development of OpenAI’s products. The lawsuit poses a significant challenge to OpenAI and raises questions about the company’s adherence to its original mission of benefiting humanity as a whole.