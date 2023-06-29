Twitter’s new CEO aims to win back advertisers with strategic measures

Linda Yaccarino, Twitter’s recently appointed chief executive, is implementing various strategies to attract advertisers who departed during Elon Musk’s ownership, including the introduction of a video ads service, increased engagement with celebrities, and expanding the company’s workforce, according to the Financial Times (FT).

Yaccarino, who assumed the role on June 5, plans to launch full-screen, sound-on video ads that will appear as users scroll through Twitter’s new short-video feed, as reported by three individuals familiar with the matter.

The CEO is also reportedly exploring a broader partnership with Google, owned by Alphabet, which would involve advertising and access to Twitter’s data.

In addition, Twitter aims to rework multiple contracts with tech companies like Amazon.com, Salesforce, and IBM into more comprehensive partnerships, aiming to strengthen its position in the market.

Twitter has yet to respond to requests for comment on the FT report.

Earlier this month, Reuters disclosed that Twitter intends to prioritize video, creator, and commerce partnerships as part of its efforts to revitalize the company’s business beyond digital advertising.

Since Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in October, the platform has faced significant turmoil, including staff layoffs, criticism over content moderation, and the departure of numerous advertisers concerned about their ads being displayed alongside inappropriate content.