Pakistani celebs Eidul Adha photos, a must watch

This auspicious day symbolizes the culmination of Hajj rites at Mina, signifying a time of spiritual significance for Muslims.

As part of the festive celebrations, numerous celebrities took to social media platforms to extend their warm wishes to fans and followers. Prominent figures such as Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Ayeza Khan, Yumna Zaidi, Ducky Bhai, Madeha Naqvi, Sanam Jung, Merub Ali, Hammad Shoaib, Saboor Aly, Zara Noor Abbas, Hira Mani, Imran Ashraf, Mawra Hocane, Maya Ali, Naimal Khawar, and Rubina shared pictures and messages, spreading joy and positivity during this joyous occasion.

Aiman Khan looked elegant in a golden ensemble with her daughter Amal Muneeb, the mother-daughter duo kept shining by twinning in the same outfits.

Minal Khan adorned a black and gold dress for her Eid day 1. She went for a shocking pink lip colour to highlight her looks, she shared her stunning photos on Instagram.

An elegant white outfit always works like magic, as Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor were seen slaying in white.

Gajray are always ‘pure love’ for women, hence Yumna Zaidi was seen slaying a white embroidered outfit with rose gajray in both hands and a classy bun with trendy pearl earrings.

Aroob Jatoi and her husband Saadur Rehman (Ducky Bhai) were seen celebrating Eid in classy yet comfortable outfits, Saad wore a grey kurta shalwar while Aroob looked adorable in a light pink floral saree.

Madeha Naqvi chose a bright pink outfit as her Eid dress, she looked pretty with her son and husband, who were wearing similar grey shalwar kameez.

Sanam Jung wore a light green summery dress, styled with a ponytail and white sandals completing her look.

Merub Ali looked elegant in a pink embroidered dress with an organza floral dupatta, her short hair added up to the grace of her look.

Hammad Shoaib looked dapper in charcoal grey shalwar kameez with rolled-up sleeves and black sunglasses.

Lavender is the ultimate summer colour, Saboor Aly looked extremely graceful in lavender outfit, while her husband Ali Ansari followed the white outfit trend and wore a white kurta.

The iconic couple, Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui were major couple goals this Eid, Zara wore a blue gold outfit while Asad kept it regal with a plain white shalwar suit.

Hira and Mani made sure to be the hottest couple in town, with slaying photos and outfits.

Imran Ashraf’s cutest photos with his son’s pose, looking dashing in white suits.

Mawra’s mint green dress stole the show, with matching show-stopper earrings.

Maya Ali slayed in baby pink frock with mirror work.

Naimal Khawar’s mustard and pink outfit was a show stopper with ethnic embroidery and stone work.

Rubina Ashraf looked elegant in a gold and teal silk dress, with a beautiful smile on her face to keep her photos shining. The artist community wholeheartedly expressed their love and gratitude, reinforcing the spirit of unity and togetherness that Eidul Azha signifies.

Social media platforms became a hub of festive greetings as individuals exchanged messages of goodwill, love, and blessings. The colourful snapshots shared by celebrities showcased the essence of family, tradition, and celebration, resonating with audiences and creating a sense of joy and camaraderie.

Eidul Azha holds great significance in the Islamic calendar, commemorating Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. The occasion serves as a reminder of faith, sacrifice, and the importance of giving back to the community.

As the day unfolds, Pakistanis gather with their loved ones, engaging in acts of charity and distributing meat from sacrificial animals to the less fortunate. The spirit of unity and compassion prevails, strengthening bonds and fostering a sense of shared joy and gratitude.