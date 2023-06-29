YouTuber Colleen Ballinger sparks controversy with ukulele song to grooming allegations

Colleen Ballinger, widely recognized as her online persona Miranda Sings, has ignited controversy by responding to the grooming allegations against her through a song performed on her ukulele.

The YouTube sensation shared a 10-minute video on June 28, attempting to address the accusations.

The grooming allegations initially surfaced in April 2020 when former superfan Adam McIntyre released a video titled “colleen ballinger, stop lying.” He claimed that Ballinger engaged in an inappropriate friendship when he was just 13 years old, alleging that she sent him her underwear. McIntyre revealed their involvement in a Twitter group chat called “Colleeny’s Weenies” along with other fans. Recently, he shared screenshots of Ballinger asking about intimate details, reigniting the allegations.

Despite Ballinger’s 2020 apology and the subsequent support from her fans, the controversy resurfaced when YouTuber Kodee Tyler, known as KodeeRants, defended McIntyre’s claims in a now-deleted video. Tyler corroborated the allegations, sharing her own experiences with Ballinger’s inappropriate behavior towards minors. Several former members of the Miranda Sings fanbase also came forward, claiming they were groomed and exploited for their labor.

In response to the allegations, Ballinger posted a video on her Colleen Vlogs channel titled “hi.” In a tongue-in-cheek manner, she sang, denying the claims and implying that entertainment value superseded truth. She also admitted to “trauma dumping” on her fans, acknowledging the need for boundaries.

The controversy extends beyond the grooming allegations. Ballinger faced criticism for an incident in 2019 when she performed a yoga challenge as Miranda Sings and involved a young fan named Becky in an inappropriate act on stage.

Fans expressed their disgust and disappointment with Ballinger’s response, deeming it insensitive and trivializing the seriousness of the allegations. Many felt that addressing such grave issues through a ukulele song undermined the gravity of the situation.

As the controversy unfolds, Ballinger’s reputation faces a significant challenge, and her fans grapple with conflicting emotions regarding their former idol.