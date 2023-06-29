Taylor Swift, Austin Butler invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture arts and sciences

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization responsible for the prestigious Oscars, has extended invitations to several notable individuals from the entertainment industry.

Among the invitees are music sensation Taylor Swift, Ke Huy Quan, who won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar, Austin Butler from the film “Elvis,” Keke Palmer from the upcoming movie “Nope,” and popular musician The Weeknd. In total, the Academy has invited 398 individuals to join its ranks this year.

The list of invitees includes 22 Oscar winners and 76 nominees, such as Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the writer-director-producers of “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Actors Paul Mescal, Stephanie Hsu, and Kerry Condon are also among those invited. They will need to choose one of the Academy’s three branches.

Notably, a significant majority of this year’s invitees come from countries outside the United States. Some international actors who have received invitations include Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr. from “RRR,” Zar Amir-Ebrahimi from “Holy Spider,” Dolly De Leon from “Triangle of Sadness,” Sakura Ando from “Shoplifters,” Vicky Kreips from “Phantom Thread,” and Park Hae-il from “Decision to Leave.”

The list also features Hollywood actors like Lashana Lynch, Nicholas Hoult, Bill Hader, Paul Reiser, Selma Blair, and Robert John Davi from “The Goonies.”

In addition to individual actors, the Academy has extended invitations to notable figures in the industry. Among them are Joseph Kosinski, Edward Berger, Santiago Mitre, Michael Showalter, and Carlos López Estrada in the director’s branch.

The executive branch invites include David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, Joana Vicente, CEO of the Sundance Institute, and Janet Pierson, the director emeritus of SXSW.

In the music branch, Taylor Swift, who recently wrote a song for the film “Where the Crawdads Sing,” and Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, have received invitations. Other notable musicians on the list include David Byrne, M.M. Keeravaani from “RRR,” and Ryan Lott and Ian Chang from Son Lux.

Some directors have received invitations in branches other than their own. Dean Fleischer-Camp, director of “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” has been invited to the animation and short film branch.

Charlotte Wells, director of “Aftersun,” has received an invitation to the writer’s branch, where Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro has also been invited.

The Academy’s efforts to diversify its membership have shown progress. If all the invitees accept, 34% of the Academy’s ranks will be women, 18% will come from underrepresented ethnic or racial communities, and 20% will hail from countries outside the United States.

These numbers reflect a commitment to inclusivity and recognizing talent from various backgrounds within the film industry.