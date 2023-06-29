Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ season 2 unveils eight new cast members

Netflix’s highly anticipated second season of “Squid Game” is shaping up with the addition of eight new cast members.

The international sensation has announced its latest recruits, including Park Gyu-young from “Sweet Home,” Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim from “Be Melodramatic” and “Move to Heaven,” Lee David from “The Fortress” and “Svaha: The Sixth Finger,” Lee Jin-uk from “Sweet Home” and “Miss Granny,” Choi Seung-hyun from “Tazza: The Hidden Card” and “Commitment,” Roh Jae-won from “Missing Yoon” and “Ditto,” and Won Ji-an from “D.P.” A snapshot of the fresh cast can be found below.

Netflix had previously revealed that Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon, and Yang Dong-Geun would also join the highly anticipated second season, alongside returning stars Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Gong Yoo, and Wi Ha-jun.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of the groundbreaking series, will return as the writer, director, and executive producer for the upcoming season. Kim Ji-yeon will also serve as an executive producer, while Firstman Studio takes charge of production.

“Squid Game” made its explosive debut on television screens in September 2021, quickly capturing global attention. The first season went on to become Netflix’s most-watched season ever, with over 2.2 billion hours viewed, translating to a staggering 265.2 million views for the series.

The show received an impressive 14 Emmy nominations for its first season, ultimately winning six awards, including a historic win for Lee in the Best Actor in a Drama category. Hwang also clinched the Emmy for Best Directing for a Drama.

Capitalizing on the show’s monumental success, Netflix is further expanding the “Squid Game” universe with the upcoming reality competition series, “Squid Game: The Challenge.” Contestants will battle it out in games inspired by the scripted version, aiming to claim a lucrative cash prize. The show is slated to premiere in November, promising more thrilling and suspenseful moments for eager fans.